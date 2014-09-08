LHP Travis Wood (8-12) struggled through his shortest outing of the season, working just 1 2/3 innings while allowing seven runs on nine hits, including three home runs. He walked one and struck out one. “If I missed a pitch, they hit it out of the park,” Wood said. “If I executed one, they hit it through the hole. It just wasn’t my day. They, obviously, had it going on today.” Wood has only one victory since June 15 in a frustrating run with seven losses and seven no-decisions.

C Welington Castillo has thrown out eight of his last 10 runners attempting to steal dating to Aug. 12. He has caught 21 base runners in 74 stolen-base attempts this season (28.4 percent). He’s tied for third among National League catchers. Pittsburgh’s Russell Martin and San Diego’s Rene Rivera lead with 25 each coming into Sunday. Along with backup John Baker, Cubs catchers have thrown out four of the last five attempting to steal entering Sunday.

RHP Arodys Vizcaino made his Cubs debut on Saturday, working one inning and allowing two hits and an earned run with one strikeout. He became the 47th different player to appear for the club this season. A total of 23 players have made their Cubs debut this season and nine made their first big league appearances.

RHP Jacob Turner (5-8, 5.54 ERA) makes his third start with the Cubs and 15th of the season on Monday at Toronto. He’s 1-1 with a 3.14 ERA in four appearances with the Cubs this season. He was acquired from Miami on Aug. 8 for Class A pitchers Jose Arias and Tyler Bremer. In his last start on Sept. 1, Turner earned the win after allowing just one run on five hits in a 6 1/3 inning outing against the Brewers.

LF Chris Coghlan started in his 499th career game on Sunday and could hit the 500 mark on Monday when the Cubs travel to Toronto for an interleague series. Coghlan is batting .278 in 106 games. He has six home runs, 22 doubles and 31 RBIs.