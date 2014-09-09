RHP Jake Arrieta will make his 23rd start of the season on Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He pitched six innings (five hits, two walks and one run with four strikeouts) to earn his eighth win of the season last Tuesday as the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1. He is 3-2 with a 6.00 ERA in six career games (five starts) against the Blue Jays.

INF Chris Valaika singled in the ninth inning of Monday’s 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays to equal his career-best hit streak of five games. He is 8-for-18 (.444) on his current streak. His previous five-game streak was Aug. 27-31, 2010.

LHP Travis Wood will have his next start moved to Monday night against the Reds. RHP Jacob Turner will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wood lasted only 1 2/3 innings on Sunday in a 10-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He allowed seven runs and nine hits, including three home runs. He has allowed 20 homers in 29 starts and is 8-12 with a 5.15 ERA. “I just haven’t been as consistent as last year, and the walk total [71 in 162 2/3 innings] will tell you that,‘’ Wood said. ”That will be something to take into [consideration] in my final two starts and definitely into the off-season.‘’ Turner allowed seven hits and five runs (four earned) in the 8-0 loss at Toronto on Monday and is 5-9 with a 5.56 ERA.

1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back strain) took a few groundballs and some swings with the bat at Rogers Centre before the 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays. Manager Rick Renteria said Rizzo was feeling better but did not say when he might return to the lineup. “I’ll reserve my optimism,” Renteria said. “Today is the first day where he’s gone out there. He’s trying to see how his body is feeling, but I’ll just say we’ll keep digging it as it comes.” Rizzo has been out since he left the game on Aug. 26 with a tight back. An MRI on Sept. 2 revealed the back strain. “He’s one to try and push himself to get back on,” Renteria said. “And we all have to be mindful that we’re looking to long-term benefits of having him as a position player for us. We’re going slow and kind of making sure that if he does happen to get back that he’s good to go.”

OF Jorge Soler was back in the Cubs’ lineup and batted fourth on Monday after sitting out on Sunday to rest his hamstrings after playing 14 innings on Saturday.

OF Jorge Soler was back in the lineup and batting fourth in Monday’s 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series. He was 1-for-3 with a second-inning single, the only base runner against Toronto RHP Marcus Stroman until 1B Mike Olt singled with two outs in the eighth. Soler was erased when C Welington Castillo grounded into a double play. Soler has hit in nine of his first 10 games since he was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 27.

-INF Luis Valbuena was 0-for-3 as designated hitter in Monday’s 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays to snap a seven-game hitting streak. He was batting .385 (10-for-26) in the streak. He has hit safely in 16 of his past 21 games, going 24-for-76 (.316).