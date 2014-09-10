INF Chris Valaika went 1-for-4 Tuesday in the Cubs’ 9-2 loss to the Blue Jays, extending his hitting streak to a career-best six games. He is 9-for-22 (.409) on the streak and has hit in nine of his past 10 games. His previous career best was a five-game hitting streak Aug-27-31, 2010.

C Welington Castillo went 3-for-4 with an RBI on Tuesday in the Cubs’ 9-2 loss to the Blue Jays. He has hit safely in six of his past seven games. It was his third game with at least three hits and his 20th game with two or more hits.

INF Mike Olt was the Cubs designated hitter against Toronto on Tuesday, his third game as the DH. He went 0-for-4 to end a three-game hit streak in which he batted .500 (5-for-10).

SS Javier Baez doubled in the first inning of the Cubs’ 9-2 loss to Toronto on Tuesday to snap a 0-for-12 drought. He finished 2-for-3 with a walk for his fourth multi-hit game of the season.

RF Jorge Soler was 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly in the Cubs’ 9-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He has hits in 10 of his first 11 games since he was called from Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 27. He is batting .366 (15-for-41) with 12 RBIs.

RHP Dan Straily allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings Monday in Chicago’s 8-0 loss at Toronto during his second relief outing with the Cubs. He also made a spot start on Aug. 16 against the Mets and allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings in a 7-3 loss. Straily, who came to the Cubs on July 5 as part of the deal that sent RHP Jeff Smardzija and RHP Jason Hammel to Oakland, is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three outings with Chicago. He was 3-5 with a 4.09 ERA in 10 starts with Triple-A Iowa.

RHP Kyle Hendricks will make his 11th career major league start Wednesday when he faces the Blue Jays in the finale of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. He is coming off a 6-2 win against the Brewers Sept. 3 in which he allowed nine hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings. Hendricks said he had “by far the worst stuff I’ve had” in his brief big league time. The Cubs are 9-1 in his starts. This will be his first career start against Toronto.