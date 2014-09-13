FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Echo Trending HP
September 14, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back strain) took batting practice and ran the bases during a pregame workout but missed his 16th straight game. He won’t return until Monday when the Cubs host Cincinnati.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (4-3) lasted just 4 1/3 innings in taking the loss but did not experience any physical problems after leaving his previous start with cramping in his left calf Sept. 5 against the Pirates at Chicago. Wada allowed four runs and nine hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

RF Jorge Soler did not play Friday night in the 7-3 loss at Pittsburgh and is expected to miss the entire three-game series while in Miami for the birth of his first child. The 22-year-old rookie from Cuba has hit .356 with four home runs and 13 RBIs in his first 12 career games.

CF Arismendy Alcantara went 2-for-4 with a home run. The rookie had hit .130, going 7-for-54, in his previous 14 games.

LHP Felix Doubront will make his third start for the Cubs when he pitches at Pittsburgh on Saturday night. Acquired from Boston in a July 30 trade, he went 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in his first two starts. Doubront lost to the Pirates in his lone career start against them last Saturday, giving up two runs in five innings.

