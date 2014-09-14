FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 14, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jacob Turner (5-9, 5.84) will face the Pirates for the first time in his career Sunday when he starts in the finale of a three-game series at Pittsburgh. Turner has gone 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA in three starts since being acquired Aug. 8 from Miami in a waiver trade.

SS Javier Baez will continue to bat in the No. 2 spot of the batting order so the rookie can get more at-bats. Manager Rick Renteria believes Baez will eventually be a middle-of-the-order hitter as he gets older and the 21-year-old showed that potential by hitting a two-run home run in the third inning to open the scoring. It was Baez’s second home run in as many games and ninth in 38 games since being called up from Triple-A Iowa.

RF Jorge Soler missed his second straight game Saturday night as the Cubs won 6-4 at Pittsburgh. He was in Miami for the birth of his first child. Soler is also expected to miss Sunday’s finale of the three-game series then return to the team Monday night when the Cubs host Cincinnati.

LHP Felix Doubront pitched six shutout innings for the win, allowing four hits with one walk and one strikeout. He is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA in three starts since being acquired from Boston in a trade.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.