RHP Jacob Turner (5-9, 5.84) will face the Pirates for the first time in his career Sunday when he starts in the finale of a three-game series at Pittsburgh. Turner has gone 1-2 with a 6.19 ERA in three starts since being acquired Aug. 8 from Miami in a waiver trade.

SS Javier Baez will continue to bat in the No. 2 spot of the batting order so the rookie can get more at-bats. Manager Rick Renteria believes Baez will eventually be a middle-of-the-order hitter as he gets older and the 21-year-old showed that potential by hitting a two-run home run in the third inning to open the scoring. It was Baez’s second home run in as many games and ninth in 38 games since being called up from Triple-A Iowa.

RF Jorge Soler missed his second straight game Saturday night as the Cubs won 6-4 at Pittsburgh. He was in Miami for the birth of his first child. Soler is also expected to miss Sunday’s finale of the three-game series then return to the team Monday night when the Cubs host Cincinnati.

LHP Felix Doubront pitched six shutout innings for the win, allowing four hits with one walk and one strikeout. He is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA in three starts since being acquired from Boston in a trade.