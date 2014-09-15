FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 16, 2014 / 3:42 AM / 3 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Travis Wood (8-12, 5.03) will look to win for just the second time since June 15 when he starts against visiting Cincinnati in the opener of a three-game series. Wood is 1-7 with a 5.63 ERA and is 2-5 with a 3.30 ERA against the Reds in nine career starts.

C Welington Castillo got the day off after starting seven straight games and 10 of the last 11. He has started 107 of the Cubs’ 149 games this season.

RHP Jacob Turner (5-10) continued to disappoint as he was rocked for seven runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings while walking three and striking out one. He is 1-3 with a 7.97 ERA in four starts since being acquired from the Miami Marlins in a trade.

1B Anthony Rizzo is unlikely to play Monday night against Cincinnati, though it had been targeted as his return date from a lower back strain. Rizzo has missed the last 17 games because of the injury, including a 7-3 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.