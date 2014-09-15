LHP Travis Wood (8-12, 5.03) will look to win for just the second time since June 15 when he starts against visiting Cincinnati in the opener of a three-game series. Wood is 1-7 with a 5.63 ERA and is 2-5 with a 3.30 ERA against the Reds in nine career starts.

C Welington Castillo got the day off after starting seven straight games and 10 of the last 11. He has started 107 of the Cubs’ 149 games this season.

RHP Jacob Turner (5-10) continued to disappoint as he was rocked for seven runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings while walking three and striking out one. He is 1-3 with a 7.97 ERA in four starts since being acquired from the Miami Marlins in a trade.

1B Anthony Rizzo is unlikely to play Monday night against Cincinnati, though it had been targeted as his return date from a lower back strain. Rizzo has missed the last 17 games because of the injury, including a 7-3 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday.