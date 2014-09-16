RHP Jen-Ho Tseng was named Cubs Minor League Organizational Pitcher of the Year on Monday. Tseng, 19, went 6-1 with a 2.40 ERA in 19 games (17 starts) with Class A Kane County, helping the club to a minor league-best 91 regular-season wins and the Midwest League championship. He walked 15 batters and struck out 85, good for an average of just 1.3 walks and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings pitched. Tseng limited the opponent to a .204 batting average, a .241 on-base percentage and a .308 slugging percentage.

RHP Jake Arrieta (8-5, 2.82 ERA) makes his 24th start of the season, extending his career high (previously 22 in 2011 with Baltimore). Arrieta had not decision in his last start on Sept. 9 at Toronto, allowing two runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out five in 6 1/2 innings. He’s 1-1 in two career starts against the Reds.

LHP Travis Wood had no decision in his 30th start of the season on Monday while scattering three hits, walking three and striking out four in six scoreless innings against the Reds. In his last two starts against Cincinnati, he’s thrown 12 shutout innings while giving up just five hits.

1B Anthony Rizzo had a dramatic return on Monday in his first game back after a nearly three week absence with back tightness. The veteran slugger clubbed a walk-off solo home run in the ninth as the Cubs claimed a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The leadoff homer to center -- on a 1-0 pitch off Reds reliever Pedro Villarreal -- was Rizzo’s 31st of the season and second walk-off this year. “The first pitch I was taking all the way just to see his arm,” said Rizzo, who went 2-for-4. “The second pitch I just let loose and fortunately I put a good swing on it.”

RF Jorge Soler rejoined the Cubs after missing last weekend’s series in Pittsburgh to attend the birth of his first child. The 22-year-old, who debuted on Aug. 27, went 1-for-3 and is now hitting .354 with four homers and 13 RBIs. Soler made his major league debut against the Reds and got off to a quick start, hitting 4-for-8 with three RBIs and a run scored in his first two games. He even hit his first home run in his first at-bat, a long shot to center at Great American Ball Park.

3B Kris Bryant was named Cubs Minor League Organizational Player of the Year on Monday. He batted .325 with 34 doubles, one triple, 43 home runs and 110 RBIs in 138 games between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa. His 43 home runs topped all of minor league baseball, as did his 78 extra-base hits, 325 total bases, .661 slugging percentage and 1.098 OPS.