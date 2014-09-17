RHP Jake Arrieta just missed a no-hitter but reached the finish line for the first time in his career with Tuesday’s complete game shutout. He kept Cincinnati hitters off balance as he struck out a career-high 13 and walked just one in the Cubs’ 7-0 victory over the Reds. “It was nice to shake the catcher’s hand at the end of a game,” he said. Arrieta (9-5) tossed 7 1/3 no-hit innings before giving up a double to left-center to Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips in the eighth. He threw 109 pitches -- 74 for strikes -- in the longest outing in his five big league seasons.

1B Anthony Rizzo was out of the Cubs lineup Tuesday, less than 24 hours after he clubbed a walk-off game-winning home run. But he nonetheless made news as the club nominated him for the Roberto Clemente Award, presented to current players who understand the value of helping others. A cancer survivor, Rizzo and his nonprofit Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation has raised more than $500K since 2012 for research and support for pediatric cancer patients and families. Fans can vote at chevybaseball.com.

RF Jorge Soler went 2-for-3 with a double and home run and extended his hitting streak to six games with a sixth inning double to right. He’s hit safely in 13 of his first 14 big league games, going 19-for-51 (.373) with 11 extra base hits.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (6-2, 2.38 ERA) will make his 12th big league appearance in Wednesday’s series finale. He recorded quality starts in six straight outings between July 22 and Aug. 18, the first Cubs rookie with as many since Kerry Wood had two streaks of seven in 1998. A 2013 Cubs minor league pitcher of the year, he was acquired by Texas in July 2012 along with INF Christian Villanueva for pitcher Ryan Dempster.

C Kyle Schwarber, the Cubs 2014 first round draft selection, showed up at Wrigley Field for batting practice prior to the middle game of a series with the Reds. Schwarber, 21, was drafted by the Cubs out of Indiana University in the first round of the draft. He collected 18 home runs and 53 RBIs while batting .344 over 72 games with three different teams minor league teams -- Boise and Class A Kane County and Daytona -- this summer.