LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (4-3, 3.34 ERA) makes his 12th big league start on Thursday against the Dodgers. He has walked 17 and struck out 48 while holding opponents to a .248 average in his first 11 starts. In his last start, Sept. 12 in Pittsburgh, Wada suffered his third loss in the Cubs’ 7-3 setback, allowing four runs on a career-high nine hits.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-2) allowed just one run on seven hits and struck out four in a 3-1 victory as the Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the Reds. “He threw very, very well,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He worked through a little traffic but was able to get through it and gave us a very solid outing, a very good outing.” He had to cope with baserunners in the first and last two innings but also worked out with little damage, save for a single run allowed in the opening frame.

3B Kris Bryant visited Wrigley Field on Tuesday after receiving honors as minor league player of the year. “Today will be one of the times when I can be a fan of the game, so I‘m going to enjoy it,” said Bryant, who hopes to eventually join the big league club. “I’ve always said my job is to make it hard on them and I think I’ve done that this year. That’s what I‘m going to do the rest of my career. I’ll go out there in spring training and give it all I’ve got.” Bryant batted .325 and hit a minor-league-best 43 home runs.

OF Arismendy Alcantara missed his second straight game after running into the outfield wall on Monday and suffering a sprained wrist. “Mendy’s doing better,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He took a few swings today. He’ll be day-to-day.”

3B Luis Valbuena went 2-for-4 with a run scored and RBI and has hits in his last eight games at home, going 9-for-27 (.333). He recorded his 27th multi-hit game Wednesday and is batting .248.