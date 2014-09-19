1B Anthony Rizzo was named the winner of the 2014 Branch Rickey Award on Thursday. At 25, he becomes the youngest player to win the award. The Rickey award, which was created in 1991 and is presented by the AMG National Trust Bank, recognizes individuals who contribute unselfishly to their communities and who are strong role models for young people.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada was told after allowing one run in five innings Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers that it was his final start of the season. He will finish with a 4-3 record and 3.22 ERA. “Looking back, personally, I feel that I had a good year when you consider I didn’t have any major league numbers,” he said.

CF/2B Arismendy Alcantara missed his third straight game on Thursday with a mild sprain of the right wrist, but is progressing and still is listed as day-to-day. “Mendy’s better,” manager Rick Renteria said. “I think he’s gonna take some BP, some soft toss and hit off the tee. He might take a round or two in batting practice and see how it reacts.”

RHP Edwin Jackson has been on the disabled list since Aug. 21 with a right lat strain. He tried to pitch through injury, but it just became too much to bear. He returns to face the Dodgers on Friday. It may be his only start the rest of this season, so he wants to perform well to go into the offseason on a high note. Winning won’t be easy because his opponent will be Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

3B Luis Valbuena took over the third spot in the batting order with Anthony Rizzo out of the lineup on Thursday. Valbuena has hit safely in 22 of his last 30 games with six home runs and 12 RBIs during that stretch.