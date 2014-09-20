1B Anthony Rizzo was back in the starting lineup after sitting out Thursday’s series opener. Cubs manager Rick Renteria has alternated games for Rizzo after he returned this week from a back injury. “The first two games where we had him on-off, on-off, we’re going to see how he feels after today,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “Hopefully we’ve done our due diligence in terms of monitoring him and making sure he’s fine. And he is.”

RF Jorge Soler went 1-for-4 with a triple and RBI and has hit safely in 15 of his first 17 big league games while reaching base safely in 16, He has recorded at least one RBI in 12 games, including five multi-RBI efforts. Soler’s first inning triple was the first of his career.

RHP Edwin Jackson (6-15) returned from the disabled list on Friday and didn’t last a full inning before the Dodgers hit him for four hits and five first inning runs. “I felt like I was attacking the strike zone, attacking the players, trying to make them put the ball in play and had life today,” Jackson said. “But it was a matter of executing pitches when you had a chance to put people away ... and I wasn’t able to put them away.” Rizzo had an RBI double in the first to drive in Chicago’s first run on Friday.

LHP Felix Doubront (4-5, 5.00 ERA) makes his fourth start as a Cub and 13th of the season on Saturday. He was acquired by Chicago from Boston on July 30 and was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 1 with a strained right calf. In his last start on Sept. 13 in Pittsburgh he worked six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits en route to his fourth win as the Cubs beat the Pirates 6-4.