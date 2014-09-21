C Welington Castillo was not in the starting lineup because of bruised left ribs, but manager Rick Renteria said Castillo could have been available to play off the bench. That was not necessary, as backup John Baker stepped in to go 1-for-4 and guide the bullpen to 6 2/3 quality innings from behind the plate.

1B Anthony Rizzo started back-to-back games for the first time since returning Monday from a back injury that sidelined him for three weeks. He showed no signs of trouble, going 2-for-4 with a run-scoring single that helped the Cubs climb out of a five-run deficit.

CF Arismendy Alcantara has proved that he has plenty of pop in his bat during his rookie season. Alcantara hit his 10th home run in his 63rd game, joining teammate Mike Olt as the second Cubs rookie to hit double-digit home runs this season. The last time the Cubs had two rookies hit 10-plus home runs was in 2009, when Jake Fox and Micah Hoffpauir did so.

LF Chris Coghlan went 4-for-4 and hit a leadoff home run for the seventh time in his career. Coghlan became the second Cubs player to hit a leadoff home run this season, joining Junior Lake on April 12.