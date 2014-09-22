LHP Travis Wood (8-12, 4.86 ERA) makes his 31st start of the season Monday against St. Louis, marking his second consecutive season with 30-plus starts. He is 1-4 with a 4.66 ERA in his past 11 starts. In his last start, Sept. 15 against Cincinnati at Wrigley Field, Wood allowed no runs in a start of at least six innings for the fourth time this year. He wasn’t involved in the decision in a 1-0 Cubs walk-off win.

RHP Jacob Turner (5-11) allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out three in a five-inning outing Sunday against the Dodgers. He didn’t walk a batter for the first time since Aug. 29, 2012, while a member of the Miami Marlins. Turner slipped to 1-4 with a 6.98 ERA in five starts for Chicago. He also recorded his first hit as a Cub with a second-inning single to right.

RF Jorge Soler had the day off on Sunday but is expected to play in each of the Cubs’ final six games. “For us. it was just the right thing for us to do ... and today was just his scheduled day,” manager Rick Renteria said. “We get three more against St. Louis, we get the day off Thursday and then we finish up in Milwaukee. He will be able to finish out the year playing.” Soler is the first Cub in 110 years to hit safely in 13 of his first career 14 games and just the second since 1900.

LF Chris Coghlan extended his hitting streak to four games with an RBI single in the second inning. He finished 2-for-5 with a double. Coghlan is batting .600 (9-for-5) during the streak, including a four-hit, two-homer game Saturday.

RHP Hector Rondon’s 26th save of the season Saturday made him just the fourth Cub with 26 by age 26. He joined Lee Smith (1983-84), Bruce Sutter (1977-79) and Mitch Williams (1989). In his past 26 game since July 11, Rondon has a 1.04 ERA with 23 strikeouts and just two walks.