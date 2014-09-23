LHP Travis Wood (8-13) threw 107 pitches and lasted just five innings Monday against the Cardinals. He gave up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out eight. Cubs manager Rick Renteria expressed confidence in Wood before Monday’s game. “He’s still capable of executing, he’s still capable of giving up a well-rounded ballgame and giving us a chance to hopefully win ballgames,” Renteria said. The 13th loss tied Wood’s career high. Wood finished 6-13 in 2012.

1B Anthony Rizzo, who went 1-for-4 Monday, needs four hits to reach 400 for his career. He appears likely to reach that milestone this season with six games still to play. Rizzo is 9-for-27 (.333) in his career against Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright, his highest at-bat total against any pitcher in the majors.

RF Jorge Soler has the same number of RBIs as strikeouts, 18. He went 1-for-4 Monday, and he has hit safely in 16 of 19 games since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 27.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-2, 2.28 ERA) makes his 13th start of the season in Tuesday’s middle game of the series against St. Louis. It will be his third appearance against the Cardinals after a loss July 27 and a no-decision in a 7-2 Cubs win Aug. 29.

2B Arismendy Alcantara batted seventh Monday against the Cardinals, and he went 0-for-3. His future could well lie atop the batting order. “Do I believe that Alcantara is prolifically a leadoff hitter? Yes, I do,” manager Rick Renteria said. “Do we believe that he has to become more efficient from the left-handed side? Yes, he does.”