RHP Jake Arrieta (9-5, 2.65 ERA) makes his first start since a near no-hitter on Sept. 16 against the Reds, when he gave up an eighth-inning hit but went on to strike out a career-high 13 on the way to his career-first complete game. Arrieta is 1-0 with a 1.21 ERA and 25 strikeouts in four career starts against the Cardinals. He has no record with a 1.76 ERA in three starts this season.

SS Starlin Castro appears finished for the season after manager Rick Renteria said he doesn’t see Castro back in any of the Cubs’ final games. “It would be very difficult for him to be back before the end of the season,” Renteria said on Tuesday. Castro was still wearing a walking boot on Tuesday, protecting an ankle sprain suffered on Sept. 2. If Castro is finished, he’ll close with a .292 average with 33 doubles, 14 home runs and 65 RBIs.

C Welington Castillo wasn’t well known to Cubs manager Rick Renteria entering the season except for some videos. But Renteria knows him well now through a season that started with get-acquainted sessions in spring training and a 158-game regular season. “The video I saw didn’t do him justice,” Renteria said prior to the game. “He’s a tremendous blocker and I think he’s actually grown as a receiver. His communication skills with the pitchers have grown.” Castillo also has been pretty good with his bat. On Tuesday, he went 2-for-5 with a homer and a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning as the Cubs pulled out a 4-3 win.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-5 with a double and run scored and lifted his batting average at Wrigley Field to .317. That’s 62 points higher than his .252 mark from a year ago. Rizzo recorded his eighth three-hit game of the season. The Cubs are 7-1 when he has three or more hits in a game.

RHP Kyle Hendricks had no decision after giving up three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out five in 5 1/3 innings of work on Tuesday. He allowed only his second home run in 40 1/3 innings when Matt Holliday went deep in the sixth. Hendricks has a 1.99 ERA in seven starts at home. He also had his first career hit at Wrigley Field, a fifth-inning single to left.

RHP Edwin Jackson (6-15, 6.38 ERA) won’t get any more starts this season and will instead finish up in the Cubs bullpen, manager Rick Renteria said on Tuesday. Jackson worked just 2/3 inning in his last start, giving up five earned runs on four hits -- including a home run -- on Sept. 19 against the Dodgers.