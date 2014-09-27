RHP Eric Jokisch made his first career start Friday and held the Brewers to two runs -- only one earned -- on three hits and four walks while striking out two over four innings of work. Jokisch had made three relief appearances since being called up Sept. 2 and had allowed only two earned runs in 10 1/3 innings of work with eight strikeouts.

RHP Kyle Hendricks will not start Sunday against the Brewers in the season finale, manager Rick Renteria announced Friday. Hendricks will be shut down for the season after throwing more than 180 innings combined between Triple-A Iowa and the Cubs this season. In 13 starts for Chicago, Hendricks went 4-3 with with a 2.46 ERA.

LF Chris Coghlan homered and doubled Friday and reached and scored three times in the Cubs’ 6-4 victory over Milwaukee. Coghlan is batting .325 (25-for-77) during the month of September with six doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs. He’s drawn five walks and scored eight times.

RHP Hector Rondon worked a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 28th save of the season. Rondon has converted his last 14 save opportunities and has allowed just three earned runs in his last 30 appearances.

