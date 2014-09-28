SS Starlin Castro will not return for the season finale Sunday. Castro suffered an injury to his left ankle on Sept. 2, sliding into home plate. He had hoped to return for at least one game before the end of the season but after an examination Saturday by a team physician, Castro will remain on the bench as the Cubs face the Brewers at Miller Park on Sunday. Castro said he plans to return home to the Dominican Republic for a bit but will spend much of the offseason rehabbing at the team’s spring training facility in Mesa, Ariz. He appeared in 134 games this season and hit .292 with 33 doubles, 14 home runs and 65 RBIs.

LHP Chris Rusin was claimed off waivers Saturday by the Colorado Rockies. Rusin spent most of his season at Triple-A Iowa, where he posted a 4.31 ERA and a 97-to-38 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 164 1/3 innings. He appeared in four games for the Cubs, allowing 10 earned runs in 12 2/3 innings. In three seasons, he went 4-9 with a 4.97 ERA in 24 appearances, including 20 starts.

RHP Edwin Jackson pitched a scoreless seventh inning Saturday, his first relief outing of the season. Jackson went 6-15 with a 6.38 ERA in 27 starts this season, his second under a four-year, $52 million contract signed before the 2013 season. In two seasons with the Cubs, Jackson is 14-33 with a 5.60 ERA. He was moved to the bullpen on Sept. 23 to allow manager Rick Renteria to get a better look at the team’s young pitching prospects.

LF Chris Coghlan went 1-for-3 Saturday, and now has at least one hit in seven of his last nine games. He’s hitting .286 but has been red-hot in September, batting .352 over his past 24 games. The 2006 National League Rookie of the Year, Coghlan signed a minor league deal with the Cubs in January and began the season at Triple-A Iowa. He was called up to Chicago on May 3 after an injury to Ryan Sweeney.