SS Starlin Castro went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, dating to Aug. 26. Entering Friday, Nori Aoki of the Giants and Alcides Escobar of the Royals also had 12-game hitting streaks, the longest among active players in the majors.

1B Anthony Rizzo has reached base safely in his past 17 games, dating to Aug. 23. It’s the longest active streak in the majors and ties the longest streak of Rizzo’s career (July 6-25 last year). Rizzo was hit with a Tyler Matzek pitch on each of his first two plate appearances. Rizzo then singled off Matzek in the fifth. With the Rockies shifting for the left-handed-hitting Rizzo to pull with two out in the seventh, he bunted for a single. Rizzo is hitting .333 (2-for-6) this season but has been hit three times with pitches and walked twice, giving him a .636 on-base percentage.

RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. Grimm, who went 5-2 with a 3.78 ERA last year in 73 games, had yet to appear in a game this season. Cubs manager Joe Maddon said, “I never put a finish sign on a DL stint, but I don’t think it’s too serious from what I‘m hearing. It’s been a nagging kind of a thing, one of those things he thought he could get through. But it eventually got to the point (he couldn‘t) -- so it’s been off and on probably from the latter point of spring training.”

CF Dexter Fowler, who began his career with the Rockies, made his first appearance at Coors Field as a visiting player. The Rockies traded Fowler to Houston after the 2013 season, and the Rockies and Astros did not play last year. The Astros traded Fowler to the Cubs in the offseason. “First time here, it’s weird, staying at the hotel,” Fowler said. “Should have some fun. I‘m excited about it.” When Cubs players were introduced and lined up along the third baseline, Fowler was warmly greeted. Asked before the game what he thought the reaction would be, Fowler said, “I don’t know. Hopefully, it’s a good one. The fans have always been great to me, especially here.” Fowler went hitless in five at-bats. The Rockies drafted Fowler in 2004. He reached the big leagues in September 2008 and was with them the next five seasons.

RHP Brian Schlitter was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take the roster spot of RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation), who was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Schlitter, 29, went 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA in 61 games for the Cubs last year, including a 2.98 ERA in 43 games before the All-Star break before right shoulder inflammation put him on the disabled list in August. Schlitter began the sixth inning Friday and allowed two runs, the first on a leadoff homer to Justin Morneau. After issuing a one-walk out, Schlitter gave up a single to DJ LeMahieu, followed by a run-scoring single to Corey Dickerson, who tried to stretch the hit into a double and was safe before sliding past the base and getting tagged out. Schlitter then retired Troy Tulowitzki on a grounder.