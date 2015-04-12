3B Mike Olt was hit on the inside of right wrist with a 96 mph fastball thrown by Adam Ottavino in the ninth inning Saturday with the count 0-2. X-rays did not reveal any break. Olt said he would play Sunday if he feels OK, but manager Joe Maddon anticipates him being sore. Regardless, it was a scary moment that could have been much worse. Olt said, “It was 0-2. The last thing he wants to do is hit me. I got lucky nothing worse happened. It’s a scary spot to get hit because there’s not much meat around it. So anything above 90 (mph) to a bone is not something you want. It was good for me; I’ll be able to sleep tonight.”

RHP Kyle Hendricks will start the series finale Sunday and make his 2015 debut. As a rookie last year, he went 7-2 with a 2.46 ERA in 13 starts. Hendricks has already pitchdd at Coors Field, making his fifth career start there Aug. 7. He allowed five hits and two runs (one earned) in eight innings with one walk and four strikeouts while throwing 71 of 107 pitches for strikes. He was the winning pitcher in the Cubs’ 6-2 victory. Manager Joe Maddon said of Hendricks, “I really believe he could pitch well in a phone booth. He’s such a precision pitcher with good stuff. Everybody looks at him as being a command kind of guy, but they overlook that his stuff’s real good, too. When he’s executing his pitches well, it doesn’t matter where he’s pitching.”

OF Chris Denorfia (strained left hamstring) came to Denver to take batting practice with the Cubs on April 11 and get examined by the training staff. He will begin a rehab assignment on April 12 with high-Class A Myrtle Beach.

CF Dexter Fowler had two triples Saturday in a game for the first time since Aug. 29, 2010, at Coors Field when he was playing for the Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fowler has 59 career triples and the most in the majors since 2009. His two triples came against Kyle Kendrick as well as a walk in his final plate appearance against him. In his career, Fowler is 5-for-12 against Kendrick with two doubles, two triples and three walks.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa (left groin strain) will make a second rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Albquerque rather than be activated to start at San Francisco when the Rockies first need a fifth starter. On Thursday, De La Rosa worked four innings for Albuquerque and threw 57 pitches while allowing one run, four hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Manager Walt Weiss said the Rockies want De La Rosa to build his pitch count with a second rehab start. “If he came back and made a start in San Francisco, he’d be at a five-inning, 75-pitch limit or in that neighborhood,” Weiss said. “It makes it a little to deal with the game when a guy’s on that type of limit.” De La Rosa had a bullpen session Saturday that Weiss said went well and the second rehab start “gives him a little more time to feel more confident mentally about the groin and at the same time, we get to build him up over another start.”