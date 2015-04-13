3B Mike Olt was not in the lineup Sunday after getting hit on the right wrist with a 96 mph fastball thrown by Rockies RHP Adam Ottavino in the ninth inning Saturday night. He said, “Last night it was swollen, and I woke up this morning and it wasn‘t. It hurt a lot more last night than this morning. It’s just going to be sore, achy.” After getting hit with the pitch, Olt underwent an X-ray at Coors Field that did not reveal a fracture. He got into Sunday’s game as a ninth-inning pinch hitter but struck out against RHP LaTroy Hawkins.

1B Anthony Rizzo, who had reached base safely in a career-high 18 consecutive games, went 0-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and struck out three times Sunday. The streak dated to Aug. 23 of last season and was the longest active run in the majors. Rizzo has now reached base safely in 55 of 61 games dating to July 6.

INF Tommy La Stella was unable to start due to a right side strain. Manager Joe Maddon said, “We don’t think it’s anything serious, but I can’t run him out there right now.” With 3B Mike Olt nursing a sore right wrist after getting hit with a pitch and La Stella unable to start, Maddon turned third base duties over to Jonathan Herrera for his first start of the season. Maddon said La Stella wasn’t sure how he injured his side but felt some discomfort there Friday before the first game of the series with the Rockies.

CF Dexter Fowler, who hit a two-run, game-winning home run off Colorado RHP LaTroy Hawkins in the ninth, posted his second go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth in his career. He last did it April 12, 2013, at San Diego, while playing for the Rockies, hitting a solo home run off RHP Huston Street.

RHP Hector Rondon converted his second save of the season Sunday and 17th in a row dating to Aug. 12 of last season. It is the longest such streak for a Cubs pitcher since Carlos Marmol converted 19 consecutive save opportunities in 2012.