RHP Jake Arrieta (1-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season in Tuesday’s middle game of the series against the Reds. Arrieta tossed seven innings of shutout ball in his season debut Wednesday against the Cardinals. He has not allowed an earned run in 23 innings dating back to last season.

RF Jorge Soler went 3-for-5 with two homers and four RBIs and also scored the game-winning run as the Cubs rallied to a 10-inning victory over the Reds. It was the second multi-homer game of his career, while four RBIs was a career high. Four of Soler’s seven home runs have come against Cincinnati.

3B Kris Bryant warned up for his expected call up to the Cubs this week with a homer and three RBIs for the second consecutive game in Triple-A Iowa’s 7-2 Sunday victory at Memphis. He went 3-for-5 with a stolen base Monday, giving him a .381/.375/.714 hitting line with two homers, seven RBIs and two steals through five games.

LHP Jon Lester had plenty of rest -- seven full days -- coming into his second start of the season Monday. Lester, who is still regaining form after experiencing arm trouble in spring training, gave up six runs on 10 hits and struck out four in six innings against the Reds. However, he was pleased to see his teammates respond and take the extra-inning victory. “It makes you maybe not be so hard on yourself, but at the same time there’s a lot of work to be done,” he said.

LF Chris Coghlan batted cleanup Monday for only the third time in his career and went 3-for-4 -- including two doubles and a homer. The three-hit effort was his first of the year. Last year, it took Coghlan 51 games to reach three or more hits in a game.

RHP Hector Rondon already has two saves this season, including one Sunday in Colorado. His streak of 17 consecutive saves goes back to Aug. 12 and is the longest by a Cubs pitcher since Carlos Marmol converted 19 consecutive save situations in 2012. He earned the victory Monday after working a scoreless 10th inning.