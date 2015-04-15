RHP Jake Arrieta (1-1) allowed three earned runs in the fourth innings and saw the end to a 26-inning scoreless run without allowing an earned run. It was still his with consecutive quality start and 12th straight at Wrigley Field. The Reds scored all three runs in the fourth inning. “I think there were three or four balls that just squeaked through,” Arrieta said. “(Jay) Bruce and then (Marlon) Byrd back-to-back, two broken bats that just kind of got through there for two runs. Other than that I was able to limit the damage.”

LHP Travis Wood (0-1, 5.79 ERA) makes his second start of the season Wednesday as he faces his former club. Wood was 11-10 with a 4.18 ERA with the Reds between 2010-11. He is 23-39 with a 4.09 ERA in 90 starts with the Cubs. He is 10 starts away from becoming the 11th Cubs left-hander with 100 starts.

3B Mike Olt did not start Tuesday because of a right wrist injury but was available to play if necessary. “It’s better if you don’t start someone like that and bring him in during game,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “By doing it this way he’s available later in the game.” Olt came on as a pinch hitter and went 0-for-2.

RF Jorge Soler clubbed two home runs in Monday’s 7-6 victory over the Reds. Soler also reached in the 10th inning and scored what proved to be the winning run. On Tuesday he raised his average to .308 by going 1-for-3.

LHP Zac Rosscup was called up from Triple-A Iowa prior to Tuesday’s game with the Cincinnati Reds. “We do need some help in the bullpen, they’ve been really active over the last several days,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “I thought (Rosscup) threw the ball really well in spring training. I‘m a big fan of this guy so it’s nice to have the extra arm here.” Rosscup entered in the seventh inning and worked 1 1/3 scoreless while walking one and striking out a pair.

2B Tommy La Stella was placed on the 15-day disabled list with rib cage inflammation, retroactive to April 9. La Stella was batting .167 in two games with the Cubs this season. He was acquired from Atlanta in a trade for Arodys Vizcaino last November.