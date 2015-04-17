FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
April 17, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Mike Olt will go on the disabled list, according to ESPN, due to a fractured right wrist that he sustained last weekend in a game against the Colorado Rockies when he was hit by a pitch. His spot is expected to be filled by 3B Kris Bryant.

3B Kris Bryant tweeted Thursday night, “Today I got to tell my family that my dream is coming true. Can’t really put into words what that feels like. So excited for this journey!” He was confirming reports that he will make his major league debut against the San Diego Padres in Wrigley Field on Friday. The power-hitting third baseman began the season with Triple-A Iowa and is batting .321 after hitting his third homer Thursday night against New Orleans.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
