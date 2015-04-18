3B Mike Olt was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Friday after an examination discovered he had a hairline fracture in his right wrist. Olt, 26, was hitting .133 with one home run and one RBI in six games this season.

RHP Kyle Hendricks makes his second start of the season on Saturday. Hendricks had no-decision in his first start on April 12 at Colorado, allowing five runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out three in 4 1/3 innings in a 6-5 Cubs win. He was 7-2 in 13 starts last year.

3B Kris Bryant was called up from Triple-A Iowa and inserted into Friday’s lineup at cleanup as the Cubs opened a three-game home series against the Padres. Bryant’s call up was earlier than planned, but became necessary with two infielders (Mike Olt and Tommy La Stella) on the disabled list. Bryant hit .321 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 10 games at Iowa. Bryant struck out three times and grounded out once but was steady on the field.

RHP Jason Hammel earned a no-decision after leaving Friday’s game with a 4-2 lead before Wil Myers’ three-run homer in the seventh spoiled the Cubs’ day. Hammel also went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double and run scored, his first double since July 29, 2011 at San Diego. He already has three hits this season, tied with Colorado’s Kyle Kendrick for most hits by a pitcher.

OF Chris Denorfia was activated off the 15-day disabled list on Friday. He is a career .272 hitter in 705 games with four big-league clubs. He’s played 352 major league games in right field, 248 in left and 164 in center.

CF Dexter Fowler was 3-for-5 with a double, run scored and stolen base and had his first three-hit game of the season. He’s batting .385 in his last six games and doubled for the second straight.

RHP Neil Ramirez was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Friday (retroactive to Wednesday) with right shoulder inflammation. An MRI discovered no serious injury this week after he left Wednesday’s game after throwing just three pitches in the ninth inning.