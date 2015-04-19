SS Starlin Castro went 3-for-6 and delivered a walk-off single in the 11th inning to propel the Cubs to a 7-6 victory. “It’s awesome, it’s really good,” Castro said. “These are the games that make us feel better. Last year, the year before we lost a lot of games like that.” Castro is batting .317 through 10 games.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-5 with two runs, including the game-winner on SS Starlin Castro’s walk-off single. Rizzo had a career-high two stolen bases and has hit safely in a season-high five straight games.

RHP Kyle Hendricks, left the game with a lead but ended with no decision. He worked six innings and allowed two runs and three hits, struck out eight and walked one. “I felt good from the start,” Hendricks said. “I pitched to (Padres right fielder Matt) Kemp with 0-2 trying to elevate, and right out of my hand it was one of those pitches you miss. And to that guy, you can’t miss.”

3B Kris Bryant had his first error as a Cub in the first inning but made up for it not long after when he tagged CF Wil Myers on a throw from left fielder Chris Coghlan. Playing in only his second big league game, Bryant went 2-for-3 with an RBI and reached base three times on walks.

LHP Jon Lester makes his third start of the season in Sunday’s series finale. Lester (0-1, 7.84 ERA) also makes his third straight start at Wrigley Field, where he has a 7.84 ERA with 10 strikeouts in the first two appearances. Lester has faced the Padres only once in his career, allowing one run in seven innings on July 3, 2013, while with the Red Sox.

C Miguel Montero had his first two home runs as a Cub. His first, coming in the sixth inning, gave the Cubs a 3-2 lead. It was Montero’s fifth career multi-homer game and first since Aug. 10, 2010, at Washington while playing with Arizona.