RHP Jake Arrieta (1-1, 1.98 ERA) makes his 100th career start on Monday as the Cubs open a four-game series at Pittsburgh. It’s his third start of the season and first on the road. He’s had two straight quality starts, including a loss on April 14 against the Reds. Arrieta did not face the Pirates last year and had pitched against them only four times in his career. He needs just seven strikeouts to hit 500 for his career.

RHP Jacob Turner was transferred to the 60-day disabled list from the 15-day list with a right shoulder inflammation. He originally went on the 15-day DL with mild right flexor strain and a bone bruise on right elbow on March 27.

OF Matt Szczur was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday after batting just .200 (2-for-10) with one double and one RBI in eight games with the Cubs this season.

3B Kris Bryant went 1-for-3 in his third straight game since a call up from Triple-A Iowa. He had his first career extra-base hit with a double in the fifth inning. Bryant is hitting .300 (3-for-10) after his first three games, has reached base six times and has an on-base percentage of .500.

RHP Gonzalez Germen was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday. He threw four scoreless appearances this season, going 2-0 with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched. Germen, 27, was claimed off waivers from Texas on Jan. 23.

LHP Jon Lester fell to 0-2 in his third start, but manager Joe Maddon said his ace starter showed progress. “He’s getting better, he’s getting a little sharper on everything,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “You could see he was frustrated on certain pitches today, but I thought this one or the next one you’re going to see him really getting back to normal.” Lester worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on six hit. He struck out four and walked three.

C Miguel Montero’s two homers in Saturday’s 7-6 extra inning win over the Padres put him just one away from 100 for his 10-season major league career.

LF Chris Coghlan’s RBI single that scored RF Jorge Soler in the first inning was the 500th hit of his career. It was also his first RBI of the season that did not result from a home run.