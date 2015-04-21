RHP Jake Arrieta was dominating in getting the win as he allowed only one run and three hits in seven innings. He retired 16 straight batters between the first and six innings and the lone run came on Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen’s single in the first inning. Arrieta has given up four runs in 20 2/3 innings in his four starts and opponents have only scored in two innings.

LHP Travis Wood will start Tuesday night at Pittsburgh in the second game of the four-game series. He pitched seven scoreless innings in his previous start, a win over Cincinnati last Tuesday. Wood is 5-7 with a 4.28 ERA against the Pirates in 14 career games, 13 of which have been starts.

RF Jorge Soler sometimes gets lost among all the outstanding hitting prospects the Cubs have assembled. However, he went 4-for-5 with a double and scored the winning run. Soler raised his batting average to .320.

3B Kris Bryant had the best game of his nascent career Monday night when he went 3-for-4 with a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning and three RBIs in a 5-2 win at Pittsburgh. Bryant’s double put the Cubs ahead for good, 3-1. Through four games since being called up from Triple-A Iowa last Friday, he is 6-for-15 (.400) with four RBIs. He is building on a spring training in which he led the major league with nine home runs in 40 at-bats during exhibition play.