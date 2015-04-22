3B Mike Olt was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Russell. Olt broke his right wrist on April 12 when hit by a pitch.

1B Anthony Rizzo batted second against Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano. A trend is starting to develop in which Rizzo hit No. 2 in the batting order against lefties and third against right-handers where the left-handed hitters help breaking up two right-handers sluggers -- RF Jorge Soler and 3B Kris Bryant -- in the lineup.

RF Jorge Soler extended his hitting streak by going 2-for-5, including a double that helped sparked the Cubs’ game-winning three-run rally in the ninth inning. Soler is 14-for-37 (.378) during his streak with seven RBIs and eight runs scored. The rookie is now hitting .327.

INF Addison Russell was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. He went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts. Russell was ranked as the third-best prospect in the game by Baseball America prior to spring training and hit .318 with one home run and nine RBIs in 11 games for Iowa. Russell’s primary position is shortstop and he just began playing second base last weekend.

3B Kris Bryant continued the sizzling start to his career by going 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBIs. He also scored the winning run in the top of the ninth inning on C Welington Castillo’s bouncer. Bryant is 8-for-14 (.571) in last four games with three doubles, six RBIs, five walks and one strikeout after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his major league debut last Friday.

INF/OF Arismendy Alcantara was optioned to Triple-A Iowa before Tuesday night’s 9-8 win at Pittsburgh in order to clear a spot on the 25-man roster for INF Addison Russell, whose contract was selected from Iowa. Alcantara batted just .077 in 11 games, striking out 11 times in 26 at-bats. He started six games at second base and one at shortstop.

RHP Jason Hammel (1-0, 5.11) will start Wednesday night against Pittsburgh in the third game of the four-game series. He is 4-3 with a 3.88 ERA against the Pirates in eight career games, including seven starts. Hammel has started at least 20 games in each of the last six seasons.