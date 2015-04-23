FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
April 23, 2015 / 8:14 PM / 2 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) made his first rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, working 5 1/3 innings and throwing 89 pitches against New Orleans. He allowed two runs and six hits with four walks and five strikeouts.

2B Addison Russell had his first major league hit with a third-inning single off Pittsburgh RHP Vance Worley and finished 1-for-4 with a strikeouts. Russell, ranked as the third-best prospect in the game by Baseball America going into spring training, made his debut Tuesday night and went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) throw off a mound for the second time in three days Wednesday at the Cubs’ extended spring training camp in Mesa, Ariz. He has been on the disabled list since the start of the season.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 6.10) will make his third start of the season Thursday when he faces the Pirates in the finale of the four-game series. He has never faced Pittsburgh.

CF Dexter Fowler was pulled for a pinch hitter in the top of the third inning, leaving the game because of tightness in his right groin, in the Cubs’ 4-3 loss at Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. Fowler first felt the tightness while running to first on a single to lead off the game and then stealing second base. On a cold and damp night, manager Joe Maddon decided to remove Fowler and avoid the possibility of further injury.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
