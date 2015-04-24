C Welington Castillo started for Chicago on Thursday but committed two throwing errors, his first of the season. His error in the sixth allowed the Pirates to move men from first and second to second and third, setting up SS Jordy Mercer’s game-tying single.

2B Addison Russell picked up the first RBI and double of his career when he sent a pitch from LHP Jeff Locke to the right-center field gap in the second inning to score SS Starlin Castro. Russell made his debut Tuesday and is 2-for-13 (.154) in three games after hitting .318 in 11 games with Triple-A Iowa before his promotion.

RHP Kyle Hendricks made his first career start against the Pirates after he did face the Cubs division rival in any of his 15 starts last season. Hendricks did not factor in Thursday’s decision, giving up three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

3B Kris Bryant started in center field for the first time with the Cubs. Bryant went 0-for-3 with a RBI (on his bases-loaded walk) to end his five-game hitting streak.