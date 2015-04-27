RHP Jake Arrieta retired the first 11 batters he faced on Sunday afternoon before giving up a solo homer to Reds third baseman Todd Frazier. He overcame some command issues in the middle innings and finished with two earned runs allowed on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts in six innings. “I sped up a little bit after (Frazier’s homer),” said Arrieta. “Got out of my rhythm which was a little uncharacteristic. My emphasis was on not making a mistake.”

1B Anthony Rizzo entered Sunday’s game batting .526 (10-for-19) on the current road trip with a homer, two doubles, two RBIs and six runs scored. He ranked eighth in the National League with 4.18 pitches seen per plate appearance. “If you want to teach a young left-hander how to make adjustments with two strikes, watch Rizzo,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “In those situations, guys like he and (Reds first baseman) Joey Votto will choke up, do different things. For a lot of hitters, one size fits all with their swings.”

2B Addison Russell had struck out 11 times in 19 at-bats before he delivered a bases-loaded double on Sunday, driving in the decisive three runs in a 5-2 victory at Cincinnati. “This whole process may take a few games,” said the 21-year old Russell. “I‘m just trying to stay patient, stay with my approach, and believe in my talent. It’s just a stepping stone, I believe.” Russell is baseball’s third-best prospect according to Baseball America.

RHP Gonzalez Germen pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings on Friday night with a walk and two strikeouts to give the Cubs a chance to win in extra innings. “He’s got really good stuff,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “He’s been a breath of fresh air. We’re looking to get him in more situations.”

RHP Pedro Strop has been diagnosed with an infection in his foot and has not pitched since Wednesday. He returned to the mound on Sunday, pitching a scoreless inning.