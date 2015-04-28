LHP Travis Wood (1-1, 3.24 ERA) makes his fourth start of the season and second at Wrigley Field when he faces the Pirates on Tuesday. It is also his second straight against Pittsburgh. Wood had a no-decision April 21 at Pittsburgh, giving up three runs on four hits in five innings in a game the Cubs eventually won 9-8. He is 5-7 all-time against the Pirates in 15 games (14 starts).

INF Javier Baez is back with the Cubs organization after a nearly three-week bereavement leave following the death of his sister, Noely. He is working out in Arizona to regain form before a likely return to Triple-A Iowa. “Right now, the focus is getting Javie back to game-ready,” Cubs president Theo Epstein said. “He’s working hard in Arizona, getting a lot better.”

INF Junior Lake returned to the Cubs on Monday after being recalled from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day. He spent parts of the past two seasons with the Cubs, producing a career .243 average with 26 doubles, 15 home runs and 41 RBIs in 72 games. At Iowa this season, he was batting .289 with two doubles and eight RBIs in 13 games.

2B Addison Russell was in the lineup as he made his first Cubs home appearance. Russell made his major league debut last week and hit a three-run double Sunday, helping the Cubs to a 5-2 victory over the Reds. He was ranked the No. 3 overall top prospect by Baseball Almanac entering 2015 and the No. 2 prospect in the Cubs’ system. Russell went 1-for-3 and scored a run in his first Wrigley Field game.

RHP Jason Hammel (2-1) allowed no walks, struck out seven and scattered just four hits through eight shutout innings in the Cubs’ 4-0 win over the Pirates. He has allowed only one walk in four starts this season. ”He just kept hammering the strike zone, getting the first hitter out, gave up very few hits, obviously,“ Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. ”He was in control of the game.

RHP Brian Schlitter was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday after going 0-2 with a 9.53 ERA in seven relief appearances for the Cubs this season. Last year, he appeared in 61 games and went 2-3 with a 4.15 ERA plus 31 strikeouts and 19 walks.