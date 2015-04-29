SS Starlin Castro is just 25 but is by far the top offensive veteran among current Cubs at Wrigley Field. He has had 1,493 at-bats with 425 hits (.284 average) at the Chicago landmark. Castro has hit safely in 16 of 19 games to start the season and 41 of his last 46 overall. He’s started all 19 games to date along with 1B Anthony Rizzo and RF Jorge Soler.

LHP Travis Wood (2-1) collected his first career win at Wrigley Field against the Pirates as he allowed just two runs on five hits, walked none and struck out nine for his first win in two starts this season over Pittsburgh. “(Wood) was aggressive with his fastball, change up played,” said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. “Maybe he pitched more to both sides of the plate than we’ve seen in the past. But we weren’t able to get in control of any aspect of the game tonight.”

1B Anthony Rizzo led the majors with a .494 on-base percentage through Monday and has reached base safely in 32 of his last 60 plate appearances. That was the highest on-base percentage by any Cub since Geovany Soto had a .500 OBP in April 2010. Rizzo, who had the game-winning RBI in Monday’s 4-0 win over the Pirates, has scored a run in six of his last seven games and leads the team with 15 runs scored.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 5.74 ERA) makes his second career start against the Pirates and fourth of the season. He had no decision last Thursday in Pittsburgh after allowing three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in a 5-4 Cubs loss. Wednesday’s start will be his first of the season at night after three during daylight hours. Hendricks has started 16 games since making his major league debut in 2014, going 7-2 with a 2.46 ERA in that span.

3B Kris Bryant already has three multi-hit and multi-RBI games in 11 appearances with the Cubs. The Elias Sports Bureau said Bryant is just the third Cub since RBI became an official stat in 1920 to have at least three multi-hit, multi-RBI performances through 10 appearances. Mandy Brooks (1925) and Joe Marty (1937) were the others.

CF Dexter Fowler went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a stolen base and reached after being hit by a pitch. His hits were the first this season as a right-handed batter, snapping an 0-for-10 skid to start the season. He had three hits against a left-handed pitcher for just the 10th time in his career.