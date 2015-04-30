1B Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch for the seventh time this season in the fourth inning, the most by a Cub in April and tied the team’s all-time record for any month. He entered Wednesday’s game second in the National League with a .477 on-base percentage, was fourth with 16 runs scored and fifth in walks. He’s also among league leaders in stolen bases (tied for fourth with a career-high six). The Cubs were tops in the league with 25 stolen bases through Tuesday.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-1) suffered the loss as the Cubs’ four-game winning streak was snapped. He allowed two runs on five hits while walking a season-high three and striking out six in five innings of work. Hendricks has a 5.23 ERA in four starts this season after a 2.05 ERA in the same stretch last year. “I threw pretty well,” Hendricks said. “I had my sinker back which was the No. 1 key I was working on all week. I threw some good curveballs but they had a good approach tonight at the plate.”

3B Kris Bryant may have only 12 major league start to date still among 15 candidates on the All-Star Game ballot released on this week. Bryant was 0-for-3 with a walk and scored the Cubs’ lone run on Wednesday. He’s batting .318 to date.

LHP Jon Lester (0-2, 6.23 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season on Friday as the Cubs open a three-game weekend series at home against the Brewers. He’s allowed 15 earned runs while walking five and striking out 24. Lester has faced the Brewers just twice in his career, the most recent on April 6, 2014, while with the Red Sox. He took the loss after giving up four runs (two earned) on seven hits in Boston’s 4-0 loss at Fenway Park.

C Miguel Montero went 3-for-4 with an RBI to give the Cubs a brief 1-0 lead in the second inning. He’s hitting .348 at home compared to a .226 average on the road. Wednesday’s game was his third straight and eighth overall multi-hit game of the years.