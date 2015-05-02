RHP Jake Arrieta (3-1, 2.03 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season and third at Wrigley Field. He has faced National League Central foes in each of his starts this season and wins in his last two. Arrieta leads the Cubs in victories and is the only pitcher with decisions in each of his starts. He’s 2-2 all-time against Milwaukee.

1B Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch for the eighth time in 21 games on Friday. The seven times he was hit in April was a franchise record for the month. Rizzo and Marlon Byrd were the only Cubs to reach on hit-by-pitches seven times in any month of the season.

INF prospect Javier Baez went 1-for-6 with a double in his 2015 debut with Triple-A Iowa on Thursday at Oklahoma City. Baez was on an extended bereavement leave following the death of his sister. “I didn’t hear anything bad (but) I didn’t follow it that closely,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I just heard everything was well, he’s fine and we’ll just keep moving it forward. But nothing spectacular one way or the other.”

2B Addison Russell clubbed his first major league home run as he led out the third inning with a solo shot to center. Lester sent the full count pitch about five rows in to the empty left field bleachers. “It feels good and it was made it even more special because it was here at Wrigley,” Russell said. “The fans jumping up, just hearing the crowd roar was an awesome feeling.” The last time a Cub player’s first career home run was also the lone run in a game was nearly 81 years ago when Phil Cavarretta homered in a 1-0 win over the Reds at Wrigley Field on Sept 25, 1934.

LHP Jon Lester picked up his first win as a member of the Cubs on Friday, tossing seven shutout innings, allowing just three hits while striking out four and walking one. He retired 15 of 16 Brewers hitters, including his final 10 batters on the way to his 30th career appearance of at least seven innings with zero runs. “(Lester) just keeps getting better,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “The fastball was really good, the cutter got better game in progress, the change up was there when he wanted it and the big old hook was there a couple of times, too.”

CF Dexter Fowler went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to seven games with a first inning single. He’s hitting .320 at home compared to .226 on the road. Fowler has led off the first inning with a hit in each of his last three games.