RHP Jake Arrieta (3-2) suffered his second loss of the season, allowed a season-high four runs on seven hits in his shortest (five inning) outing. That snapped his streak of 15 starts at Wrigley Field in which Arrieta allowed three earned runs or fewer. He’s 2-3 with a 3.22 ERA in six career starts against the Brewers.

1B Anthony Rizzo clubbed his third home run of the season in the sixth, a one-out solo blast to center. He is batting .324 for the season and his on-base percentage of .480 leads the major leagues.

2B Addison Russell’s home run on Friday in a 1-0 win over the Brewers made him the youngest player in nearly 63 years to hit a game-winning home run in a 1-0 game, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Russell was 21 years, 98 days old when he hit the game-winning home run.

RHP Edwin Jackson made his sixth appearance in relief on Saturday, allowing an unearned run on no hits while striking out three. Jackson has not allowed an earned run in nine innings of relief this season.

RHP Jason Hammel (2-1, 3.55 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season as the three-game series with the Brewers wraps up. Hammel threw eight shutout innings in his April 27 start against the Pirates in a home stand opener. He has struck out 23 batters and walked only one in 25 1/3 innings. Hammel is 5-0 all-time with a 1.85 ERA in six career starts against Milwaukee.