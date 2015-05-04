FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 5, 2015 / 4:11 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Travis Wood (2-1, 3.04 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season and third on the road as the Cubs open a four-game series in St. Louis. He leads all Cubs starters with a 3.04 ERA and is 2-0 with a 2.37 ERA in his last three starts. Wood is 5-6 in 16 all-time starts with a 5.28 ERA again the Cardinals, his most start against any opponent. He’s 2-3 at Busch Stadium.

RHP Anthony Varvaro, who had been designated for assignment by the Red Sox, was claimed by the Chicago Cubs, making him the latest Red Sox pitcher now working for the Theo Epstein/Jed Hoyer management team in Chicago.

RHP Jason Hammel ended with no decision, but did have his second straight quality outing and third this season. He officially worked six innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out six and walking a pair. He remains 5-0 with a 2.20 ERA in seven career starts against Milwaukee. Hammel departed in the seventh inning after walking Milwaukee 3B Aramis Ramirez, the first he’s issued since April 17. He had faced 86 consecutive batters without a base-on-balls.

C Miguel Montero went 2-for-3 with a walk and run scored and extended his hitting streak to five games. Montero is batting .382 with three homers, four walks, seven RBI and four multi-hit games in 11 games since April 18.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
