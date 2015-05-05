LHP Travis Wood took a 5-0 lead to the mound with him Monday night and couldn’t make it stick, even though he left in the sixth with an 8-5 edge. Wood gave up a first-inning grand slam to Mark Reynolds, enabling the Cardinals to get back into the game. In five-plus innings, Wood allowed six hits and a like number of runs, with two walks and five strikeouts. “Your team puts up five in the first, you can’t give it back,” the left-hander said. “That’s on me.”

1B Anthony Rizzo belted a solo homer in the second, his fourth homer of the year, and his only hit in five at-bats. Rizzo also stole his seventh base, setting a career high in just the season’s 24th game. Rizzo never stole more than 10 bags in any minor league season and entered the year with just 16 career thefts.

RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) started a rehab assignment for Triple-A Iowa at Nashville, pitching a scoreless inning with a walk and two strikeouts. Grimm, who went 5-2 with a 3.78 ERA in 73 outings for the Cubs last year, was disabled on April 2 and hasn’t pitched since spring training. He has 20 days in the minors if he needs them before the club must decide to activate him or option him back to an affiliate.

RHP Kyle Hendricks gets the call Tuesday night in Game 2 of a four-game series in St. Louis. Hendricks absorbed the loss Wednesday night in Chicago’s 8-1 home defeat against Pittsburgh, although it wasn’t his fault. He gave up just two runs off five hits and three walks in six innings, fanning six. Hendricks went 0-1 with a 3.06 ERA in three starts last year against the Cardinals.

OF Chris Denorfia (left hamstring) started Monday night but departed for pinch runner Junior Lake after going from first to third on Addison Russell’s single in the third inning. Denorfia went 2-for-2 with an RBI before leaving. The former San Diego Padre and Seattle Mariner is 9-for-21.