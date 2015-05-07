RHP Jake Arrieta takes the mound for Thursday’s series finale in St. Louis. Arrieta has dominated the Cardinals since arriving in Chicago in August 2013, going 3-0 with an 0.74 ERA in 36 1/3 innings over six starts. Arrieta threw seven shutout innings April 8 in a 2-0 win over St. Louis. He is coming off a 6-1 loss Saturday to Milwaukee, which touched him for a season-high four runs.

RHP Anthony Varvaro’s stay with Chicago lasted all of 24 hours, as he was designated for assignment Wednesday. Varvaro was claimed off waivers Sunday from Boston and added to the 25-man roster Tuesday night, but he didn’t get into the game. In nine outings this year for the Red Sox, the 30-year old went 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA.

RHP Blake Parker, designated for assignment by the Cubs on Tuesday, was released a day later. Parker, 29, went a combined 2-3 with one save and a 3.68 ERA in 74 relief appearances for the Cubs from 2012-14. He had no decisions and a 2.70 ERA in three appearances for Triple-A Iowa this season.

OF Matt Szczur was recalled from Triple-A Iowa as part of the Cubs’ second consecutive four-player roster shakeup. Szczur, who made the Opening Day roster but was sent down to Iowa on April 19, batted .262-2-7 in 11 games in Triple-A. In 10 major league at-bats last month, Szczur collected two hits, including a double, and an RBI. He appeared as a pinch runner Wednesday and stayed in the game to play left field.

OF Junior Lake was sent down to Triple-A Iowa in order to make room for OF Matt Szczur. Lake, 25, started Tuesday night’s game and went 1-for-4, fanning against closer Trevor Rosenthal for the game’s final out. Lake went 4-for-14 during his four-game stint with Chicago. He hit .289 in 45 at-bats for Iowa earlier this season.

RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) was activated off the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, beefing up a Cubs bullpen that was seriously taxed lately. Grimm, who was 5-2 with a 3.78 ERA in 73 appearances last year, pitched a scoreless inning during a rehab stint Monday night for Triple-A Iowa.

LHP Jon Lester had to work for Wednesday night’s win, overcoming two errors -- one his dropped throw that cost him an unearned run -- to snap St. Louis’ eight-game winning streak. Lester gave up seven hits and four runs (one earned) in seven innings with two walks and six strikeouts. Manager Joe Maddon said Lester’s cutter has become “more pertinent” over the past two starts.

RHP Neil Ramirez (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, but there is no timetable for his return. Ramirez, 25, went on the disabled list April 16 after going 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in his first five appearances, covering three innings. Ramirez went 3-3, 1.44 with three saves in 50 outings last year for the Cubs.