RHP Jake Arrieta had an odd game Thursday, taking the loss despite fanning seven and walking only one in 5 1/3 innings. But Arrieta also gave up nine hits and five runs, and although C Miguel Montero thought his battery-mate was unlucky, managed to give up an RBI double to opposing pitcher John Lackey, a bad hitter even by pitcher’s standards. It was the first loss against St. Louis in seven career starts for Arrieta.

SS Starlin Castro’s RBI single in the seventh marked his fifth straight game with an RBI against the Cardinals. Castro has a 10-game hitting streak when facing St. Louis pitching. He contributed a bad defensive play to the Cardinals’ two-run second, though, giving up an extra base when he foolishly tried to throw Mark Reynolds out from deep in the role while fading backwards. The result was a throwing error.

RHP Justin Grimm made his season debut by fanning the only two hitters he faced to end the bottom of the sixth, although he also tossed a wild pitch on an 0-2 count to Lackey that scored St. Louis’ last run. Grimm’s shoulder looked healthy as he got up to 94 mph with his fastball and also snapped off a sharp slider to whiff Peter Bourjos.

RHP Jason Hammel gets the call Friday night when Chicago opens a weekend series in Milwaukee. Hammel received a no-decision against the Brewers on Sunday in Wrigley Field, allowing five hits and three runs in six innings while walking one and fanning four. Hammel is 5-0, with a 2.20 ERA in seven starts against Milwaukee, his best ERA against any opponent.

LF Chris Coghlan led off for the first time this year as manager Joe Maddon gave regular leadoff man Dexter Fowler the day off. Coghlan also entered the game 5-for-8 against Lackey, probably another reason why he led off. Coghlan collected two hits in four at-bats for his second multi-hit game of the year.