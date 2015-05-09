1B Anthony Rizzo had two hits including his sixth home run of the season Friday in the Cubs’ 7-6 victory at Milwaukee. Since April 20, Rizzo is batting .375 (24-for-64) with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 RBIs while walking eight times and scoring 16 times. He leads the Cubs with a .330 average this season.

2B Addison Russell extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a ninth-inning single off Brewers RHP Brandon Kintzler. During his streak, Russell is 13-for-39 (.333) with five doubles, two home runs and six RBIs. He has at least one hit in 13 of his 15 games this season, his first in the majors.

3B Kris Bryant remained second in manager Joe Maddon’s lineup Friday at Milwaukee, his second straight game in that batting spot. Maddon said that he’d been impressed with the improvement in Bryant’s approach of late and thought the rookie might see better pitches to hit. Bryant started the day 0-for-4 with three strikeouts but drove in a much-needed insurance run when he beat out an infield single in the ninth.

CF Dexter Fowler returned to the starting lineup Friday after sitting out a day earlier for just the second time this season. Mired in a 2-for-23 slump coming into the game, Fowler led off with a home run and finished the day 2-for-4 with a double and a homer.