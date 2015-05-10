1B Anthony Rizzo singled in four trips Friday against the Brewers. In his last 18 games, Rizzo is batting .368 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs, 16 runs, 12 RBIs and eight walks. Against NL Central opponents, Rizzo is batting .323 (95-for-294) with 17 doubles, 25 home runs and 57 RBIs since the start of last season.

2B Addison Russell extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a third-inning single. It’s the longest streak by a Cubs player this season and longest by any Cubs player since Mike Fontenot had a 12-game streak in 2007. Russell has hits in 14 of his 16 major league games this season.

3B Kris Bryant hit his first career home run on Saturday night, a three-run shot in the third off Brewers right-hander Kyle Lohse. Bryant hit 43 last season with the Cubs’ Double-A and Triple-A affiliates, nine in spring training and another three in seven minor league games this season. But he had not hit one in the majors until Friday. It was the only hit of the day for Bryant, who has reached base safely in seven straight games.

C David Ross pitched for the first time in his 14-year major league career Saturday, needed just 11 pitches for a perfect eighth inning in the Cubs’ 12-4 loss at Milwaukee. He was the first Cubs position player to pitch in a game since John Baker worked an inning last June against the Rockies. Ross said it was the first time he’d pitched in a game since Little League.