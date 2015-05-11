1B Anthony Rizzo is batting .370 (27-for-73) with six doubles, a triple, five homers, 16 runs, 13 RBIs, eight walks in his last 19 games since April 20. Rizzo has safely hit in 18 of those games and he is batting .324 (97-for-299) with 18 doubles, 25 home runs and 58 RBIs in 83 games against the NL Central since the start of last season.

2B Addison Russell went 0-for-3 with a walk Sunday, ending his hitting streak at 12 games. It was the longest streak by a Cubs player this season and the longest by a Cubs rookie since Mike Fontenot’s 12-gamer in 2007. Overall, Addison has hit safely in 14 of his 17 big league games.

3B Kris Bryant went 0-for-5 Sunday with three strikeouts and finished the Cubs’ three-game series at Milwaukee 2-for-14 with four RBIs and seven strikeouts. Cubs manager Joe Maddon says he still plans to keep the rookie in the No. 2 spot of his lineup for the near future.