FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 12, 2015 / 3:33 AM / 2 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Anthony Rizzo is batting .370 (27-for-73) with six doubles, a triple, five homers, 16 runs, 13 RBIs, eight walks in his last 19 games since April 20. Rizzo has safely hit in 18 of those games and he is batting .324 (97-for-299) with 18 doubles, 25 home runs and 58 RBIs in 83 games against the NL Central since the start of last season.

2B Addison Russell went 0-for-3 with a walk Sunday, ending his hitting streak at 12 games. It was the longest streak by a Cubs player this season and the longest by a Cubs rookie since Mike Fontenot’s 12-gamer in 2007. Overall, Addison has hit safely in 14 of his 17 big league games.

3B Kris Bryant went 0-for-5 Sunday with three strikeouts and finished the Cubs’ three-game series at Milwaukee 2-for-14 with four RBIs and seven strikeouts. Cubs manager Joe Maddon says he still plans to keep the rookie in the No. 2 spot of his lineup for the near future.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.