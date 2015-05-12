RHP Jake Arrieta (3-3, 3.41 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season and fourth at home in Game 2 of the series. He’s faced only NL Central foes so far this season. Arrieta has had a decision in each of his six starts. He’s allowed nine runs (eight earned) in 10 1/3 innings in his last two starts after giving up just six in 26 2/3 innings in his first four.

1B Anthony Rizzo blasted his team-leading seventh home run of the season as he followed teammate Kris Bryant with the second of back-to-back homers. It marked the second time this season that the Cubs have consecutive homers. Rizzo was 1-for-4 with an RBI on the night.

2B Addison Russell saw a 12-game hitting streak come to an end on Sunday but he was still the first National League player to have a 12-game run (or better) out of the No. 9 spot in the batting order since Pittsburgh’s Wilbur Cooper, a left-handed pitcher, hit safely in 15 straight appearances (15 starts, one relief appearance) in 1924. Russell went 0-for-3 with a walk on Sunday to end his hitting streak. But on Monday he was 1-for-4 with what proved to be the game-winning RBI single that drove in LF Chris Coghlan.

3B Kris Bryant christened Wrigley Field’s newly opened left-field bleachers with his first career Wrigley Field homer in the opening inning. The two-run shot -- his second of the season -- opened a quick 2-0 lead. “It’s really nice for him to get that monkey off his back here at Wrigley,” said Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo. “(Bryant‘s) ball was properly struck,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

LHP Jon Lester (3-2) recorded his third straight victory as he allowed three runs on five hits while striking out six and walking a season-high four. It was his fourth straight quality start. He’s 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in three May appearances. He’s also now 2-0 lifetime against the Mets. “I thought (Lester) had a better cutter -- especially early in the game -- the curveball was a very pertinent pitch for him tonight,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.