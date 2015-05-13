RHP Jake Arrieta’s eight-inning effort was his longest outing since September 2014. Arrieta allowed just one run on three hits. “I felt pretty strong throughout the entire outing,” said Arrieta, who walked two and struck out a season-best 10. “Getting deep into the game is something I feel that I can do every time out.”

SS Starlin Castro was 2-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. He drove in the game’s first run with his sixth-inning double and has eight RBIs in his last nine games. Castro had just one double in his first 31 games until Tuesday.

3B Kris Bryant went 3-for-4 with his second home run in as many nights and also collected his first career triple in the fifth inning. He has now hit safely in seven of his last nine games and has seven career multi-hit games since joining the Cubs in late April.

RHP Jason Hammel (3-1, 3.52 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season and fourth at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. He’s had quality starts in each of his last three outings and is 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA in that stretch. Hammel has never beaten the Mets in four career starts and has not faced New York since the 2011 season.

LF Chris Coghlan was 1-for-2 with a walk, home run and two RBIs. His two-run homer in the sixth inning was his first since April 24 at Cincinnati and first two-run shot of the season.