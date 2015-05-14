LHP Travis Wood (2-2, 4.96 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season and third at Wrigley Field on Thursday to close the four-game series. He’s 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two home starts compared to 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA in four road starts. Wood has a 2-1 career mark against the Mets, including an 0-1 record in two starts last year. He’s 1-0 at Wrigley Field against New York.

2B Addison Russell went 2-for-3 with a run scored and walk and now has a hit in all eight of his games at Wrigley Field. Overall, he hit safely in 15 of 16 games and is batting .316 with three multi-hit games.

RHP Jason Hammel had no decision in a season-high eight-innings effort. He allowed just one run on five hits while walking one and striking out six. It was his fourth straight quality start after shaking off a rough first inning. “You have to pitch better than good pitching and we did,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I thought our guy was fabulous once he got through the first inning. That was a big moment because you don’t want several runs in the first inning and then have to face (Harvey).”

C Miguel Montero was 1-for-2 with two walks and extended his hitting streak to five games with a second inning single. He’s batting .370 in May after hitting .261 in April. Montero is the first Cub to walk in nine straight games since Gary Matthews Jr. in 2001.

LF Chris Coghlan officially went 0-for-3 but had the biggest at-bat of the night as he drew a walk off RHP Jeurys Familia in the bottom of the ninth to force in the winning run. “It seemed like he was throwing about 96 or 98 with a good slider and in those situation you have to really control your emotions because you want to be the guy,” said Coghlan, who kept his cool and walked on five pitches to force in pinch runner Matt Szczur.