LHP Travis Wood had another difficult outing Thursday, giving up five runs on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings against the Mets. However, he is not worried about his long-term prospects as the season progresses. “The last couple of games haven’t gone the way I had hoped or planned or worked for,” he said, “but it’s early. There’s a long season to get everything ironed out, and we’re going to get there.”

1B Anthony Rizzo was 1-for-2 with an RBI and also reached twice after being hit by a pitch. He now has been hit a major-league-leading 11 times this season. Rizzo led the Cubs with 15 HBPs in 2014. He also has a seven-game hitting streak.

OF Junior Lake appears to be flourishing at Triple-A Iowa after being sent down last week. On Wednesday, Lake went 2-for-3 with a walk-off single in the ninth inning in a 3-2 win over Nashville. He went 1-for-4 Thursday, leaving his Triple-A average at .265.

RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 4.65 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season and third at home Friday. He has struck out 23 batters while walking eight. Hendricks previously faced the Pirates twice this season, going 0-1 with a 4.35 ERA. He struck out eight Pittsburgh batters April 29 at Wrigley Field.

CF Dexter Fowler went 2-for-3 with a homer and scored a season-high three runs. He has nine runs in his past seven games. Fowler homered to lead off the fourth inning, his first career home run at Wrigley Field. He also scored what turned into the winning run on a seventh-inning passed ball.