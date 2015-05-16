1B Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-7 with a home run, two RBIs and scored twice. He now has a team-leading eight homers while tying a season high for hits in a game. Friday’s homer was his first against a left-hander this year.

LF Matt Szczur made the most of his second chance on Friday. After flying out in a similar situation in the 10th inning, the Chicago Cubs left fielder delivered a game-winning hit with bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th inning, scoring Starlin Castro from third in an 11-10 walk-off victory over the Pirates. He went 2-for-7 with a career-high three RBIs.

2B Addison Russell saw at streak of 16 straight games reaching base safely came to an end. Russell’s streak came in the first 20 games of his career. He was the first Cub to accomplish that since Eddie Stanky in 1943. Stanky reached in 21 consecutive games within his first 24. He played the 1943 and part of the 1944 season before being traded to Brooklyn.

RHP Kyle Hendricks earned a no-decision in Friday’s game while allowing five runs on eight hits, walking one and striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings. He’s 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA in three starts against the Pirates this season.

INF Tommy La Stella, on the disabled list since April 9 with right rib cage inflammation, began a minor league rehab stint Friday with Double-A Tennessee. It’s not known when he might return to the Cubs.

LHP Jon Lester (3-2, 4.10 ERA) makes his eighth start of the season and sixth at home. Lester seeks a fourth consecutive victory for the fifth time in his carer and first since April 17-May 3, 2011. He is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in three May starts since going 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA in four April appearances. Lester has made one previous appearances against the Pirates, allowing three runs (two earned) in six innings in 2011 in the Red Sox’ 3-1 loss.

C David Ross, who suffered an abdominal tweak and appeared in pain during an eighth-inning at-bat on Thursday against the Mets, said he woke up feeling fine on Friday. ”I pulled an oblique once before in Double-A and know what that feels like, so this didn’t feel like that,“ he said. It just felt like a little sharp twinge and it tightened up just a little bit and then kind of released.”