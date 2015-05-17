LHP Travis Wood made the fifth relief appearance of his career Saturday and posted his first career save, throwing a scoreless ninth inning in the Cubs’ 4-1 victory over Pittsburgh. Wood hadn’t pitched in relief since 2011 when he went 1-0 and didn’t allow a run in five innings out of the bullpen for the Cincinnati Reds.

OF Matt Szczur was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, making room for RHP Brian Schlitter on the roster. Szczur hit .262 (11-for-42) with two home runs, a triple and seven RBIs in seven games for the Cubs.

3B Kris Bryant went 2-for-2 and walked twice Saturday. He has reached base in seven of his last 11 plate appearances spanning two games. Bryant has scored four times during that stretch while driving in four runs. Overall, Bryant has a six-game hitting streak and has scored 12 runs in the Cubs’ last 13 games.

RHP Jon Lester won a fourth consecutive decision for the fifth time in his career Saturday, holding the Pirates to one run while striking out seven in seven innings. During his recent stretch, Lester is 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA and has five consecutive quality starts.

RHP Brian Schlitter was recalled from Triple-A Iowa, where he had no record and two saves in six innings. He was with the Cubs from April 10 to April 26 and went 0-2 with a 9.53 ERA in seven appearances. Schlitter faced two batters in the seventh inning Saturday, giving up a a single and a double before being replaced by LHP Phil Coke.