OF Junior Lake was recalled from Triple-A Iowa after spending less than two weeks in the minors. In nine games since his May 6 demotion, Lake hit .185 (5-for-27) with no homers and three RBIs. He is 4-for-14 (.286) with no homers and one RBI in four games for Chicago this season.

LHP Tsuyoshi Wada was activated from the 15-day disabled list Monday, and he will take the place of LHP Travis Wood in the Cubs’ rotation this week against San Diego. Wada was out since injuring his groin during spring training, and he went 1-4 with a 2.86 ERA in four rehab starts for Triple-A Iowa.

RHP Dallas Beeler was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday. Beeler missed the season’s first six weeks to right shoulder inflammation, and he went 0-3 with a 10.53 ERA in five starts on a rehab assignment with Iowa.

RHP Brian Schlitter was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, clearing a roster spot for the return of LHP Tsuyoshi Wada from the disabled list. In two stints with the Cubs this season, Schlitter is 0-2 with an 8.10 ERA in nine relief appearances.

LHP Phil Coke was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Monday after struggling in 16 relief appearances this season. He had no decisions and a 6.30 ERA. In 10 innings, he allowed 14 hits and three walks while striking out nine.